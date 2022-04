Click here to read the full article. Baseball isn’t about to let the NBA and NFL steal all the championship jewelry glory. The Atlanta Braves received their 2021 World Series rings on Saturday night before the third game of their opening weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds. And, as with the best championship baubles, the details are what make this piece of jewelry shine: The ring showcases loads of diamonds, a genuine pearl and a miniature recreation of the team’s stadium with working lights. And that’s just for starters. Although Atlanta is one of the more successful Major League franchises of the...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO