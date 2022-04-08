ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods stays a ‘game-time option’ for Masters after arriving at Augusta

sportstalkline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. — A comeback unlike any other for Tiger Woods would possibly well open at the Masters. Correct over 13 months since Woods damaged his correct leg so badly he stated clinical doctors concept to be amputation, he tweeted he used to be headed to Augusta Nationwide on Sunday with...

directory.sportstalkline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
State
Florida State
City
Albany, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is coming down the stretch on Sunday, and while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler remains on top, a sterling round from Rory McIlroy has turned Augusta National on its head. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, posting an 8-under 64 to stand as the clubhouse leader as Scheffler looks to hold strong over the final few holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Person
Tiger Woods
WRDW-TV

Augusta Regional Airport sees travel spike ahead of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In preparation for Masters week, more than double the number of flights will be coming to Augusta. With the tournament operating at full capacity, Augusta Regional Airport is gearing up for numbers they haven’t seen in years. Airport officials say they’ll see a months’ worth...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Masters week brings more nonstop flights to Augusta airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is preparing for an influx of visitors during Masters week by implementing parking protocols, introducing new amenities and offering more direct flights. As part of the Airport’s “Advancing. Growing. Stronger” Campaign, customers will experience many upgrades such as the recently renovated baggage claim...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Us Open#Amputation#Torrey Pines#Augusta Nationwide#Riviera
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
GolfWRX

Tyrrell Hatton sounds off on ‘unfair’ Augusta National

There isn’t another course on earth that can replicate the excitement generated by Augusta National year in and year out. The tournament usually creates drama on the leaderboard and has provided some of the most memorable moments in golf history. Everyone loves the Masters. Well, almost everyone. Count Tyrrell...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: For Tiger Woods, a walk off 18 at Augusta thankful he even reached the starting line

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There was a time when Tiger Woods would have been disdainful of a lowly finish at the Masters, when his demeanor between the 18th green and the scorer’s office would have betrayed only a flinty dourness, when keyboard jockeys would have bemoaned wall-to-wall coverage of a player so distant from the top of the leaderboard. Sunday was not one of those days, and it’s unlikely any of Woods’s tomorrows will be either.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

City of Augusta work to clean up after Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– The Masters tournament is over for another year. Patrons and visitors have left the Garden city; and just like any good host it’s time to put Augusta back in order, starting with clean up. “Typically you don’t see a lot of that we do a pretty good job of cleaning the city […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Gainesville Sun

What are we looking for from the Florida Gators at the Orange and Blue debut?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. They discuss what will be the format of the Orange and Blue game, Who are they looking forward to seeing on the field, How will Richardson and Miller perform, Will Montrell Johnson take the lead at running back, What freshman will stand out...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy