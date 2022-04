Click here to read the full article. Bill Maher has Oscar fever, as he admitted at the top of his HBO Real Time on Friday. The malady always makes him think of his mortgage. That’s because “it seems to last 30 years and I have a very low interest rate.” There are a lot of remakes in this year’s field for Best Picture, Maher noted. That includes Nightmare Alley, which is also the Republican plan for abortion, he claimed. Maher also touched on what may be the biggest surprise of the Oscars – that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky might appear. “He thinks...

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO