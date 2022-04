Twins: -1.5 (+140) Total: 9 (Over -120/Under +100) In a meeting between teams with a ton of offensive upside, I actually lean towards the under. Seattle got a career year out of Chris Flexen last season, who is elite at limiting walks (just two walks per 9 innings) and keeps the ball in the park, holding teams below one home run per 9 innings. In Flexen's starts last season, the Mariners went 22-9, and I believe they are a nice wager as a small underdog.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO