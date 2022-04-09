ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

GGG stops Murata in 9th round to claim another 160-pound belt

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGennady Golovkin shook off a slow start to score a ninth-round technical knockout victory over Ryota Murata at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. With the win, Golovkin (42-1-1) retained his IBF and IBO middleweight titles and...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin will have BIG problems against Canelo after beating Murata

By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin removed the last roadblock in his path to a trilogy fight against Canelo Alvarez by stopping Ryota Murata in the ninth round on Saturday in their IBF & WBA middleweight title eliminator in Saitama, Japan. After four rounds tonight, things looked dire for Golovkin, as...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte prize money: How much will heavyweights earn for title fight?

Tyson Fury’s next heavyweight title defence is on the horizon, with the WBC champion set to take on fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder.Whyte seemed to only sign the contract for the fight on the cusp of the 22 February deadline, finally making the bout official after much taunting from Fury.“Oh, my God! Dillian Whyte signed his contract for $8million,” Fury said in an Instagram story. “What a surprise! An absolute idiot. Should this even be a talking point?...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Bivol
Person
Gennady Golovkin
BoxingNews24.com

Results: Golovkin earns Canelo trilogy with stoppage of Murata

By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) put Canelo Alvarez in the unenviable position of having to face him in September after the Kazakhstan warrior removed the last hurdle to get the revenge match by stopping WBA middleweight titleholder Ryota Murata in the ninth round on Saturday night in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 Booked For UFC 275

It’s been two years since one of the best fights in MMA history took place between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248, and now the former strawweight champions are ready to run it back. As reported by ESPN on Friday, the rematch between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Suffers Serious Injury, Stretchered Away From Ring

That doesn’t sound good. Injuries are the kind of thing that can take place at any given time to any given wrestler. Some of them can sneak up on you, but there are some that happen out of nowhere in the middle of a match. Oftentimes the latter are the worst, if nothing else for the shock value. That was the case again this week and it is not exactly looking good.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ggg#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Ibo#Wba#Japanese
theScore

Jedrzejczyk to return for Zhang rematch at UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to the Octagon on June 11 at UFC 275 against Zhang Weili in a rematch of their 2020 thriller, UFC official Hunter Campbell told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Though the fighters haven't received bout agreements yet, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang have both verbally agreed to the contest. Jedrzejczyk,...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Cristofer Rosales Eager To Secure One More World Title Opportunity

Cristofer Rosales is eager for one more opportunity at a world title belt. Angel Ayala is confident he can fight amongst the elite fighters at 112 pounds. One will fulfill that vision tonight as Rosales will square off against Ayala tonight at the Centro de Espectaculos del Recinto Ferial in Metepec, Mexico. At Friday weigh-in, both made weight for the 12-round WBC world title elimination bout that will air live throughout Mexico on TV Azteca.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

New Tag Team Signs With ROH And AEW

The Gates of Agony have reportedly signed to wrestle in AEW and ROH. The recent ROH Supercard of Honor XV event saw Toa Liona and Kaun debut as The Gates of Agony. They were introduced as the newest clients of Tully Blanchard, before they picked up an easy win over Cheeseburger and Eli Isom. Later in the show, Blanchard introduced Brian Cage as the third member of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, as Cage defeated Ninja Mack. Blanchard will now manage, Kaun, Liona and Cage in ROH, and apparently AEW at times.
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury stops Dillian Whyte within 6 rounds predicts Joseph Parker

By Barry Holbrook: Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker predicts an easy stoppage victory for WBC champion Tyson Fury next week when/if he defends against his mandatory challenger Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Parker feels that Fury checks all...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Backs Tyson Fury's Skillset To Topple Dillian Whyte

Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce is backing Tyson Fury to overcome Dillian Whyte later this month. Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, will make a mandatory defense against Whyte on April 23 before a crowd of over 90,000 at Wembley in London. While Joyce believes Fury will come out on...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Ryan Garcia conquers Emmanuel Tagoe

San Antonio was treated to fireworks at the Alamodome today when the undefeated boxing superstar, Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, CA, made a triumphant return to the ring against the top-rated Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe (32-2, 15KOs) of Accra, Ghana. The 12-round lightweight fight featured a strong performance from Garcia to a crowd of 14,459 as he landed an early power punch that sent Tageo to the canvas in the second round. Once both fighters found their rhythm, Garcia systematically broke down the Ghanaian boxer as he landed precise punches to the head and body. Tagoe tried his best to keep his distance using an ineffective jab. Garcia visibly hurt Tageo in the 10th round, but the Ghanaian fighter resorted to holding Garcia to prevent further punishment. Ultimately, the judges ruled in Garcia’s favor with scores of 119-108, 118-109, 119-108 for a victory by unanimous decision.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy