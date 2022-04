Jody Morris wasn’t working for Chelsea in 2012, but you can bet he was watching as a fan as the Blues made their way to win the final. It felt like we were knocked out several times – after the first leg against Napoli, after the red card against Barcelona, after Bayern Munich’s goal in the final, but as Morris points out in quotes picked up by Paul Brown, the Blues kept fighting back, and they ended up holding the trophy.

