MUSKEGON – The West Michigan Ironmen will kick off the 2022 arena league football season Saturday night with a highly anticipated matchup against the Charlotte Thunder. The only people more excited than the fans to have football back at Mercy Health Arena in downtown Muskegon are the Ironmen players and coaches, who have battled through an abbreviated 2021 season and a canceled 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO