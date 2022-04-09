ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: After a Nascar Race, a Fight Breaks Out Between the Drivers

By Tommie Fields
 2 days ago
Fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway got a little more than they bargained for late Friday night.

After a spectacular race, two drivers opted to resolve their differences off the track rather than on it. After Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer got into an altercation on the way, a post-race brawl ensued.

In a video, Gibbs is seen wearing his helmet, whereas Mayer is not. When Mayer shoved him, Gibbs retaliated with a punch, and the two collided in a brawl, with others attempting to break it up.

Take a look at it.

After the race, Gibbs attempted to explain what had caused the scuffle.

“I attempted to talk to him, and he got all in my face, and we had to start fighting at that point,” Gibbs told ESPN. “We were put in a horrible spot there.” The only thing that irritates me is that [Mayer] didn’t bring anything. He couldn’t get around [third-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger], and I was smacked in the left rear.”

It’s unclear whether either driver will be sanctioned for their pit-road behavior.

