Drivers in the South Sound woke up to scattered snow showers on Monday, most of which began to taper off by the end of the morning. As KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard describes, Monday’s snow was mainly contained to the southern edge of the region around Olympia, as well as areas around Eatonville and White Pass, both of which are experiencing school delays.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO