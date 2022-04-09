ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Anthony Is ‘Top Notch’ In Her Two-Piece Pink Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Sylvain Gaboury / Getty


Lala Anthony recently took to Instagram to show off her “Top Notch” look earlier this week and she certainly is “top notch” in this stunning ensemble.

For her look, the Power actress donned a two-piece Barbie pink shirt and shirt set that was everything! The look featured a button down crop top cardigan and matching high wait skirt. She paired the look with a triangle Prada purse and matching knee-high boots. She wore her hair long and in a tinted, red colored hair-style and strutted her stuff as she modeled the look to perfection in her fun Instagram Reel.

“Top Notch ,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Lala’s fans and follower’s also loved this look on the TV personality with many flooding her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ Show them how it’s done! ,” wrote one fan while another commented and said, “ You better steppp ” While JT of the City Girls commented, “ It’s the shake for me .”

Beauties, what do you think of Lala’s pink two piece skirt set ensemble?

