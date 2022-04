Penn first appeared on Hannity Tuesday night, admitting to Sean Hannity that he told him he doesn't trust him when the Fox News host invited him on. "But we have to get on with life," said Penn. The actor later appeared on The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. It's pretty unusual for the same person to appear on multiple cable networks on the same night, especially ideological opposites.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO