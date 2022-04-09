Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 01:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fayette The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Fayette County in western Tennessee * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 101 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Byhalia, or 12 miles northwest of Holly Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holly Springs, Lamar, Byhalia, Snow Lake Shores, Mt Pleasant, Red Banks, Slayden, Piperton, Rossville, Moscow, Coal Oil Corner, Cayce, Victoria, Hudsonville, Higdon, Watson, Early Grove, Taska, Atway and Hays Crossing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
