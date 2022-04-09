ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NHL Best Bets: April 9

By Josh Wagner Twitter profile: @jwaggs10
 2 days ago

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off.

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 9TH

A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
SUNRISE, FL
Sergei Bobrovsky
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild

Yesterday, the LA Kings squared off with the Minnesota Wild, and while it started off great, things quickly fell off, as the team fell 6-3. Early on in the game, the Kings went to the penalty kill, and while short-handed, Trevor Moore set up Rasmus Kupari for a nice look and goal to open the scoring.
NHL
NHL

Jonathan Huberdeau Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Week Ending April 10

Jonathan Huberdeau notched 3-4-7 and a +7 rating in three appearances as the Panthers (51-15-6, 108 points) stretched their cushion atop the Eastern Conference to six points via a perfect week. He registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3-5), including the overtime winner, to become the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 5. Huberdeau then collected one assist as the Panthers again overcame a multi-goal deficit, this time for a 4-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres April 8, before adding one goal in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators April 9. The 2012-13 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has skated in 72 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in assists (1st; 77), points (2nd; 104), power-play assists (4th; 28), power-play points (7th; 33) and plus/minus (t-10th; +34).
NASHVILLE, TN
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey Herald

A pitch for Opening Day | Reagan

It’s a great day for America – or at least it should be. From Los Angeles to St. Louis to Washington, D.C., 14 teams are kicking off their regular season, and by the weekend all 30 teams will be in action. Baseball in 2022 isn’t what it used...
NFL

