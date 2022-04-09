NHL Best Bets: April 9

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click...
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson always thinks pass-first to Alex Ovechkin, especially during a third-period two-on-one. Wilson’s decision to shoot, rather than pass to the greatest goal scorer of this generation, gave the Capitals one of their most important wins of the season. Wilson broke...
The New York Rangers continue to be pleased with development of their first round pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Brennan Othmann. After being selected as the Rangers Prospect of the Month for March, he has started April off in strong fashion. Per NYR:. Brennan Othmann is back on...
Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
Late last week, the Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth consecutive season. As fans of the Red Wings, one of the only logical things to do at this point is to turn our attention to the team’s prospects. Over the next few weeks,...
Yesterday, the LA Kings squared off with the Minnesota Wild, and while it started off great, things quickly fell off, as the team fell 6-3. Early on in the game, the Kings went to the penalty kill, and while short-handed, Trevor Moore set up Rasmus Kupari for a nice look and goal to open the scoring.
Jonathan Huberdeau notched 3-4-7 and a +7 rating in three appearances as the Panthers (51-15-6, 108 points) stretched their cushion atop the Eastern Conference to six points via a perfect week. He registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3-5), including the overtime winner, to become the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 5. Huberdeau then collected one assist as the Panthers again overcame a multi-goal deficit, this time for a 4-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres April 8, before adding one goal in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators April 9. The 2012-13 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has skated in 72 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in assists (1st; 77), points (2nd; 104), power-play assists (4th; 28), power-play points (7th; 33) and plus/minus (t-10th; +34).
It is not a split Dickens novel for the Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-10). It is not the best of times. No, things are veering towards the worst as the team has lost four in a row and division rivals are both gaining and pulling away. The Penguins complete the second of their weekend back-to-back on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena against the Nashville Predators.
Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
It’s a great day for America – or at least it should be. From Los Angeles to St. Louis to Washington, D.C., 14 teams are kicking off their regular season, and by the weekend all 30 teams will be in action. Baseball in 2022 isn’t what it used...
Comments / 0