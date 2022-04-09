ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falsetto contest, authentic cuisine celebrate Hawaiian art festival

Cover picture for the articleA falsetto singing contest and a “Celebration of Island Tastes” are part of the events occurring on April 16 at the newly renovated, open-air Aloha Garden Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. The Saturday events, starting at 5:30 p.m., are a part of the 30th annual Celebration...

