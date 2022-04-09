Falsetto contest, authentic cuisine celebrate Hawaiian art festival

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad is unlike any other pasta salad! Macaroni noodles in a sweet and sour creamy dressing with shredded carrots!. I had a friend, Leilani, who made it her goal to educate folks on all things Hawai'i. She was born and raised there. She would always joke about our (and by "our" - I mean us mainlanders) use of pineapple. "Mainlanders think that just cause you put pineapple in something, it automatically becomes 'Hawaiian'." It's pretty true about us mainlanders though! Anyhow, she thankfully gave me her family's recipe for Hawaiian Macaroni Salad (everyone has their own version) and I still make her recipe after all these years and everyone raves over it!

