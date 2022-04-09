ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal loses again in blow to top-4 bid in Premier League

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s quest to qualify for the Champions League received another setback with a 2-1 home loss to Brighton on Saturday, making it two defeats in a row for Mikel Arteta’s slumping team. Five days after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace, Arsenal looked fragile...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo apologises for 'outburst' following phone incident after defeat at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of a police investigation after appearing to knock a fan's phone to the ground following Manchester United's defeat at Everton. Footage, taken by @EvertonHub, shows Ronaldo lowering his right hand towards the ground before what appears to be a phone colliding with and bouncing up off the surface, as he exited the pitch following the 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#Manchester United#Ap#The Champions League#Aston Villa#Brighton#Trossard#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Champions League: Liverpool, Madrid defend 2-goal leads

BAYERN MUNICH-VILLARREAL (0-1) Bayern must raise its game to avoid being upset by Spanish club Villarreal and keep alive its hopes for a quadruple of trophies this season. The six-time European champions struggled from the start of the first leg against Villarreal and were far from impressive with a 1-0 home win against relegation-threatened Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, when it had just four shots on goal and none on target in the first half. Champion in 2020 by beating Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern’s title defense was ended by the French side in the quarterfinals last season. Villarreal is trying to reach the last four of the Champions League for only a second time after 2006. The team based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain hadn’t even made it to the quarterfinals since 2009.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool face Manchester City today in a match that could potentially decide the Premier League title as the top two go head to head at the Etihad Stadium. City were 14 points clear in January but Liverpool have won 10 games in a row to close the gap to the leaders to just one point ahead of this afternoon’s title showdown. Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates from title deciderBoth sides are chasing multiple honours this season which heightens the importance of today’s Premier League meeting, and were victorious this week in the Champions League. City eventually overcame...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy