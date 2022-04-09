Marcus Freeman Press Conference (4.9.22)

Gary Brown, the former Nittany Lion, passed away Sunday night after being treated for cancer and transitioning to hospice care. He was just 52 years old. Brown had a tremendous career at Penn State over four seasons with over 1,500 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. Brown took that career at Penn State though and turned it into an even more successful coaching career. The Williamsport native would start his career at Pennsylvania colleges Lycoming and Susquehanna before making the jump to the bigger schools on his resume. He would join the Rutgers staff in 2008 as running backs coach and then make...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO