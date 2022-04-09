ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Marcus Freeman Press Conference (4.9.22)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 9, 2022: Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman is stepping to...

Purdue dives into bag of tricks early in spring game

Jeff Brohm didn’t wait long to dig into his bag of tricks on the offensive side of the football. Late in the first quarter of Purdue’s spring game, Brohm dialed up a trick play — which has become a staple in West Lafayette over the past 5 years. The result was an impressive catch by Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy Jr., making his first appearance for the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
For new coach Freeman, Notre Dame success starts in trenches

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prior to his first spring practice as Notre Dame head coach, Marcus Freeman didn’t mince his words to his Fighting Irish. “I kind of told them in the team meeting, I have a vision and identity I want for our team,” Freeman recalled. “And that’s to be a team that can run the ball and stop the run. I believe in our O-line and D-line being the foundation of our team.”
Irish not worried about depth chart during spring football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold spring football game is less than two weeks away, which will be the first chance for fans to see the big-name returners, as well as newbies. But Irish Defensive Coordinator Al Golden made it clear over the weekend that spring ball...
Marcus Freeman: Notre Dame wants competitors to compete for positions

Judging by the way head coach Marcus Freeman has spoke, it’s been a successful spring practice period for Notre Dame. With the first-year head man now leading the way in South Bend, the Fighting Irish have been putting in the necessary work during spring practices in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season – but Freeman still wants to see more improvement moving forward.
Former Nittany Lion Gary Brown passes away at 52

Gary Brown, the former Nittany Lion, passed away Sunday night after being treated for cancer and transitioning to hospice care. He was just 52 years old. Brown had a tremendous career at Penn State over four seasons with over 1,500 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns. Brown took that career at Penn State though and turned it into an even more successful coaching career. The Williamsport native would start his career at Pennsylvania colleges Lycoming and Susquehanna before making the jump to the bigger schools on his resume. He would join the Rutgers staff in 2008 as running backs coach and then make...
