ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Scattered snow showers continue Friday evening

By Candice King
MyStateline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow pressure has been very slow to exit the Great Lakes these last few days, leaving scattered rain and snow showers across much of the region. Friday morning featured a mixture of...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
NBCMontana

Weather Alert Day: Damaging wind, heavy mountain snow

WEATHER ALERT DAY - DAMAGING WIND:. Winds will begin to increase Monday morning, with damaging winds expected to occur Monday evening through Tuesday. Winds gusting between 40 and 50 mph are likely for most valley locations. Stronger gusts around 50 to 60 mph will be possible for valleys, with the potential for higher gusts in the mountains and higher terrain. Locations near the divide could see gusts over 60 mph. This raises the concern for downed trees, power outages, strong crosswinds (danger for high profile vehicles on north to south oriented roads), and very choppy lake conditions. At the same time, mountain passes will see a transition over to snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday with 6 to 12 inches of snow for passes on the Montana-Idaho state line and near the divide. This in combination with the gusty winds will lead to hazardous mountain pass travel at times, where blowing snow and near zero visibility will be a distinct possibility. Snow is also expected in the valleys with up to an inch in most locations.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLUC

Mild snow showers with warmer temps following

For Saturday conditions have been mostly calm with the occasional snow along the NW wind belts. For Sunday we’ll see some snow showers in the morning with mild lake effect snow following in the afternoon. Throughout the next few days temperatures will warm up and by Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s for some areas. So far St. Patrick’s Day conditions are looking to be mild and calm.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Spitting snow/rain tapers off overnight

Cool, northwesterly flow remain overnight allowing lows to dip into the 30s. We will be breezy at times, but for areas that don’t witness the winds patchy frost is possible to develop as skies clear overnight. Keep in mind that no frost or freeze products will be issued by...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy