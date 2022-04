CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A family is shattered and still looking for answers two weeks after police shot and killed a man outside of his home in Jonesboro. They’re accusing the police of giving a false account of what happened, and they are demanding justice and transparency. The family of Charles Calhoun, 68, has more questions than answers about why Clayton County police shot and killed him in front of his own house. “He’s a good man. He’s not a violent man, and I want to know why they couldn’t make sure he was ok,” said Sheryl...

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO