Tumwater, WA

Tumwater Vaults Past Aberdeen in Series Opener

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
Tumwater's Landon Roy (19) swings at a Black Hills pitch during a road game on March 24.

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 7, BOBCATS 1

Aberdeen 000 001 0 — 1 6 2

Tumwater 010 150 X — 7 8 1

Aberdeen Pitching — Eisele 4.2 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Antich 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 hits, BB; Highlights — Pisani 3-3, run

Tumwater Pitching — Orr 3.0 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 4 K, BB; Smith 4.0 IP, 4 hits, 7 K, 0 ER, BB; Highlights — Roy 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 2B; Thompson 2-2, 3 runs, 3B; Marson 1-3, RBI

After winning its first three games, and then losing its next three, the Tumwater baseball team is on another three game win streak after beating Aberdeen, 7-1, in its series opener with the Bobcats Thursday evening at home.

The Thunderbirds had a great day on the mound, with Ryan Orr and Blake Smith combining to allow no earned runs and just six hits, with one unearned run scored on a fielding error. The pair also combined for 11 punchouts.

On the offensive end, Landon Roy was the engine, driving in four runs, doubling twice, and going 2 for 3 at the plate in a standout day. Derek Thompson was also 2 for 2 with three runs and a triple, and Eddie Marson went 1 for 3 with an RBI to round out the standouts.

The T-Birds (6-3, 3-2) will look for their first four-game winning streak of the season as they look to win the series with the Bobcats outright Friday on the road at 4:30 p.m.

