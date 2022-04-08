16-Year-Old Briefly Escapes Echo Glen Children’s Center on Wednesday

Chronicle Sirens

A 16-year-old boy briefly escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center, a medium-maximum security juvenile detention center in Snoqualamie, on Wednesday evening by climbing through a gap in a 10 to 12 foot tall fenced enclosure.

The King County Sheriff’s Department apprehended the juvenile near the facility about two hours and 20 minutes after his escape, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), which manages Echo Glen.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their swift response and apprehension of the youth,” said Rebecca Kelly, senior manager of juvenile rehabilitation at Echo Glen.

No staff or residents were injured during the incident, according to the release.

The youth is being evaluated and the charges that led to the youth’s incarceration at Echo Glen are not violent in nature, according to the release.

Echo Glen Children’s Center is home to DCYF’s youngest juvenile rehabilitation population, according to the news release.