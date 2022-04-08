ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

State Suspends License of Lewis County Nurse Who Allegedly Neglected Vulnerable Adult

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZvwM_0f4VRwY100

The state secretary of health has formally suspended the license of a Lewis County registered nursing assistant, Jocelyn Marie Pink, after the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult.

The secretary of health issued Pink a copy of the unprofessional conduct charges and other documents associated with the case on Nov. 2, 2021 and gave her until Nov. 22, 2021 to respond. The clerk’s office didn’t receive an answer prior to the deadline, according to DSHS.

Adult Protective Services (APS) notified DSHS on or about Jan. 25, 2021, that an investigation determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult. As a result of that finding, APS placed Pink on the DOH’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry on July 12, prohibiting Pink from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pink’s license expired in May 2020. The suspension remains in effect for 10 years. Pink is required to pay a fee and undergo training to reinstate her license after the suspension expires.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Washington County couple is behind bars after they allegedly allowed four children to use drugs. Washington County Investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month to check out a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley, after children had disclosed they had smoked marijuana with the couple.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Man Charged for Allegedly Strangling Man, Nearly Crashing Truck Before Threatening Law Enforcement in Lewis County

An Olympia man is facing felony charges in Lewis County for allegedly choking a person, nearly crashing a flatbed truck on northbound Interstate 5 between Centralia and Rochester and threatening to kill arresting police officers and hospital staff on Thursday. The defendant, Ezra Beedle, 39, was reportedly intoxicated and acting...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
KWQC

Lee County couple facing animal neglect charges

ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A rural Lee County couple is facing charges after police say they found multiple animals on their property as part of an animal neglect investigation. On Feb. 22, the Lee County Criminal Investigations Divison searched the home of David and Gina Sams in the 1800 block of 340th Street in rural Argyle.
LEE COUNTY, IA
WISH-TV

Indiana State Nursing Board allegedly discriminating against disorders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Justice Department found that the Indiana State Board of Nursing violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Nursing Board prevented nurses who take medication to treat opioid use disorder from participating in the Indiana State Nursing Assistance Program. A nurse made a complaint stating that...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vulnerable Adult#Dshs#Adult Protective Services#Aps
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
322
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy