State Suspends License of Lewis County Nurse Who Allegedly Neglected Vulnerable Adult

The state secretary of health has formally suspended the license of a Lewis County registered nursing assistant, Jocelyn Marie Pink, after the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult.

The secretary of health issued Pink a copy of the unprofessional conduct charges and other documents associated with the case on Nov. 2, 2021 and gave her until Nov. 22, 2021 to respond. The clerk’s office didn’t receive an answer prior to the deadline, according to DSHS.

Adult Protective Services (APS) notified DSHS on or about Jan. 25, 2021, that an investigation determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult. As a result of that finding, APS placed Pink on the DOH’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry on July 12, prohibiting Pink from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pink’s license expired in May 2020. The suspension remains in effect for 10 years. Pink is required to pay a fee and undergo training to reinstate her license after the suspension expires.