A Twin Transit bus parked outside of the Veterans Memorial Museum on Veterans Day reads, “Thank you for your service.”

The Lewis Public Transportation Benefit Area, also known as Twin Transit, will hold its next meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

Meetings can be accessed online at twintransit.org/authority-board or by calling 509-824-1900 and entering conference ID No. 302123152#.