ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, WA

Hartley Tosses No-Hitter in Warrior Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DN6XI_0f4VRumZ00
Rochester's Braden Hartley delivers a pitch against Shelton April 7.

At Rochester

WARRIORS 11, HIGHCLIMBERS 0

Shelton 000 00X X — 0 0 3

Rochester 020 54X X — 11 5 1

Shelton Pitching — Dundley 3.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Thompson 0.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB; Coots 1.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB; Highlights — N/A

Rochester Pitching — Hartley 5.0 IP, no hits, 7 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Pietras 1-2, 3 RBI; Quarnstrom 1-2, 2 runs, 2B, RBI; Anderson 1-2, 3 runs, RBI, BB

ROCHESTER — Continuing a trend of dominance on the mound from his previous two starts, Rochester slinger Braden Hartley dazzled after a short spring break layoff against Shelton, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 11-0 Warrior win Thursday evening.

Hartley was dominant from beginning to finish, striking out seven, letting just three batters get on base, with two walks and one ball misplayed by a Warrior outfielder.

“Braden did a phenomenal job tonight,” Warriors coach Brad Quarnstrom said. “This is what we expected from him this year, he’s been solid now his last three outings.”

Not to be completely outdone by Hartley’s performance on the mound, the Warrior bats took advantage of just five hits and three Highclimber errors to score 11 runs, turning most of their baserunning opportunities into runs.

Hayden Pietras had three RBIs on a 1 for 2 day at the plate, Tate Quarnstrom added two runs and a RBI on a double, and Ledger Anderson went 1 for 2 with three runs, an RBI, and a walk.

“Especially after the spring break layoff, it was good to see,” Brad Quarnstrom said of the offense. “We came out and had timely hits and good at-bats. That, along with the pitching, is a recipe for winning ball games.”

The Warriors (5-5, 2-3 2A EvCo) will look to win the season series with the Highclimbers Friday in Shelton at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: Jesika Miller's double leads to Lindale walk-off win

LINDALE — Lindale's Jesika Miller doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday in a District 16-4A softball game. Elizabeth Watkins, who had a single and double, led the Lady Eagles with four...
LINDALE, TX
Chronicle

Trailblazers Drop a Pair of Contests Last Week

Centralia Pitching — Adams 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 K, 6 hits; Matsen 0.1 IP, 4 ER, 3 hits, HR; Patterson 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Highlights — Taggart 2-5, 2 RBI; Osberg 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 BB. Though the Centralia Community College...
CENTRALIA, WA
Sentinel

5th-inning rally lifts Huskies

LEWISTOWN — Mifflin County hurler Madison Wolfgang had her pitches working from the circle Monday as she picked up an 8-2, complete-game win over visiting Altoona in a nonleague softball game. She scattered five hits while striking out 15, allowing just one earned run out of the two. The...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Shelton, WA
City
Rochester, WA
Rochester, WA
Sports
Shelton, WA
Sports
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
308
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy