Hartley Tosses No-Hitter in Warrior Win

Rochester's Braden Hartley delivers a pitch against Shelton April 7.

At Rochester

WARRIORS 11, HIGHCLIMBERS 0

Shelton 000 00X X — 0 0 3

Rochester 020 54X X — 11 5 1

Shelton Pitching — Dundley 3.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Thompson 0.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB; Coots 1.1 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB; Highlights — N/A

Rochester Pitching — Hartley 5.0 IP, no hits, 7 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Pietras 1-2, 3 RBI; Quarnstrom 1-2, 2 runs, 2B, RBI; Anderson 1-2, 3 runs, RBI, BB

ROCHESTER — Continuing a trend of dominance on the mound from his previous two starts, Rochester slinger Braden Hartley dazzled after a short spring break layoff against Shelton, tossing a five-inning no-hitter in a 11-0 Warrior win Thursday evening.

Hartley was dominant from beginning to finish, striking out seven, letting just three batters get on base, with two walks and one ball misplayed by a Warrior outfielder.

“Braden did a phenomenal job tonight,” Warriors coach Brad Quarnstrom said. “This is what we expected from him this year, he’s been solid now his last three outings.”

Not to be completely outdone by Hartley’s performance on the mound, the Warrior bats took advantage of just five hits and three Highclimber errors to score 11 runs, turning most of their baserunning opportunities into runs.

Hayden Pietras had three RBIs on a 1 for 2 day at the plate, Tate Quarnstrom added two runs and a RBI on a double, and Ledger Anderson went 1 for 2 with three runs, an RBI, and a walk.

“Especially after the spring break layoff, it was good to see,” Brad Quarnstrom said of the offense. “We came out and had timely hits and good at-bats. That, along with the pitching, is a recipe for winning ball games.”

The Warriors (5-5, 2-3 2A EvCo) will look to win the season series with the Highclimbers Friday in Shelton at 4:30 p.m.