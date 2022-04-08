ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State House Speaker Highlights Progress, Calls For Further Action on Homelessness

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
The Washington State Capitol building in Olympia.

Speaker of the State House of Representatives Laurie Jinkins, D-Tacoma, released a statement on Thursday, April 7 highlighting the Legislature’s accomplishments from this year’s legislative session that ended March 10.

Speaker Jinkins, who was elected as Washington’s first woman Speaker of the State House in January 2020, said the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened what she views as the state’s already existing “homelessness crisis.” Jinkins then implicitly argued that the state had failed to adequately address the issue of homelessness.

“Everyone should have a roof over their head and a safe space to sleep at night. That’s the bare minimum,” Jinkins said. “Yet in every corner of the state, individuals and families are struggling with housing insecurity every day, whether it’s someone sleeping under an overpass, or a family worried they won’t be able to pay the rent next month.”

The speaker pointed to the new funding that had been appropriated by the Legislature in this year’s session to address homelessness as a sign of progress.

According to Jinkins, $350 million was appropriated by the Legislature to provide support for homeless people as well as an additional $500 million that was invested for the construction of housing around the state.

Jinkins also singled out five bills, ESHB 1866, 2SHB 1905, 2SHB 1860, SSB 5749 and SB 5713, that were passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor this year.

ESHB 1866 will provide housing support for qualifying low income individuals. From the 20th Legislative District, Reps. Peter Abbarno and Ed Orcutt both voted for the legislation while Sen. John Braun voted against it. From the 19th Legislative District, Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire both voted in favor of the legislation, while Sen. Jeff Wilson voted no.

2SHB 1905 sets up a system meant to prevent homelessness among youths and young adults leaving a government care system. From the 20th Legislative District, Abbarno and Orcutt joined Braun in voting for the legislation. In the 19th District, Walsh and McEntire voted with Wilson in favor of the bill.

2SHB 1860 creates rules to promote coordination regarding the provision of housing for those who are leaving behavioral health services. In the 20th Legislative District, Abbarno and Orcutt voted in favor of the legislation as did Braun. For the 19th District, both Walsh and McEntire voted against the bill, while Wilson voted in favor.

SSB 5749 will provide protections to tenants regarding means of payment to landlords. For the 20th District, Abbarno and Orcutt both voted in favor of the bill as did Braun. With the 19th District, McEntire voted in favor of the bill along with Wilson, while Walsh opposed the legislation.

SB 5713 provides a property tax exemption for housing entities that provide home ownership opportunities for low income individuals. In the 20th Legislative District, Abbarno and Orcutt joined Braun in voting against the bill. In the 19th Legislative District, McEntire and Walsh both voted against the bill, while Wilson voted in favor.

In ending her statement, Jinkins said, “There is more work to be done” when it comes to making sure “every Washingtonian has a place to call home.” She further stated “As long as there are neighbors in need, out in the bitter cold or sweltering heat without a roof over their heads, I won’t be satisfied.”

