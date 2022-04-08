Centralia Tire Pile On Its Way Out

Tires are loaded into a semi-truck to be hauled away and shredded for turf on Friday morning in Centralia after they were collected during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility district “Tire Amnesty” event late last month.

For two weeks, thousands of tires have sat in the vacant lot on North Pearl Street in Centralia.

They were brought there by residents during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility District “Tire Amnesty” event on March 25 and March 26.

On Friday morning, crews began loading the tires into a semi-truck. They will be shredded and recycled into turf for playgrounds and ballfields.

The next Tire Amnesty event will be held in May in Morton.

Lewis County Solid Waste Utility posts event notices on its Facebook page.