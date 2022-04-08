ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Centralia Tire Pile On Its Way Out

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALU5w_0f4VRqFf00
Tires are loaded into a semi-truck to be hauled away and shredded for turf on Friday morning in Centralia after they were collected during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility district “Tire Amnesty” event late last month.

For two weeks, thousands of tires have sat in the vacant lot on North Pearl Street in Centralia.

They were brought there by residents during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility District “Tire Amnesty” event on March 25 and March 26.

On Friday morning, crews began loading the tires into a semi-truck. They will be shredded and recycled into turf for playgrounds and ballfields.

The next Tire Amnesty event will be held in May in Morton.

Lewis County Solid Waste Utility posts event notices on its Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Teamsters Express Frustration at Centralia Council Meeting

The Centralia City Council chambers had standing room only Tuesday night as city employees spilled out into city hall’s entryway in a show of support for the Teamsters union in its collective bargaining pursuits with the city. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rob DeRosa, senior business...
CENTRALIA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Did you hear a big blast this morning?

SPOKANE, Wash. – Did you hear a big blast Monday morning?  You might want to get used to it.  Rock blasting is underway as construction crews work on the new downtown Spokane stadium.  Blasting will continue through Monday and is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as well. If you plan to drive or walk in the area, leave a few...
SPOKANE, WA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Morton, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Cars
City
Centralia, WA
Lewis County, WA
Cars
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Vehicles
KIRO 7 Seattle

Walmart to shut down store in Bellevue

Walmart is planning to shut down its store located at The Marketplace at Factoria on April 22, according to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal. — Walmart is planning to shut down its store located at The Marketplace at Factoria on April 22, according to a report from the Puget Sound Business Journal. The closure is happening due to poor financial performance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
KING 5

Large fire destroys 4 Friday Harbor businesses

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A large fire destroyed three buildings and four Friday Harbor businesses early Thursday morning. Herb's Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks, and the Windermere Real Estate building were destroyed in the blaze. The fire was called in around 3:30 a.m. by a tow...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battle massive fire in Friday Harbor

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Three fire departments have been battling a large commercial fire in downtown Friday Harbor on San Juan Island for hours. The fire in the area of Front and Spring streets was called in at 3:43 a.m. Thursday. Multiple buildings are involved, according to Kimberley M. Kimple with San Juan County Fire Protection District #2.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

‘The Mole Man’ Rids Yards of Unsightly Dirt Mounds

When you have a professional mole, you call in the professional mole catcher. Or, as he’s known in Lewis County, “The Mole Man.”. His name is Paul Rees. The 70-year-old Centralia resident’s mole catching radius spans 50 miles out from the Hub City in any direction. He isn’t the first Mole Man in the area, and he likely won’t be the last. But Rees isn’t worried about business competition.
KREM2

Multiple residents of Spokane senior apartment complex hospitalized following third-alarm fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several residents of a Spokane senior apartment complex were taken to the hospital after a structure fire, according to Spokane Fire Dept. The fire was reported on Thursday afternoon at Park Tower Apartments, located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire was a third alarm high rise.
SPOKANE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Neighbor’s botched tree removal destroys house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man trying to get a tree cut down for free wound up destroying his neighbor’s house. The neighbor who owned the tree told KIRO the tree needed to be removed because it frequently shed branches on his roof. But rather than pay a company to remove the tree, he posted online asking if someone would cut it down in exchange for the wood.
BELLEVUE, WA
Chronicle

Downed Power Lines on I-5 in Tacoma Caused Traffic Backups, Delays

Live power lines in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Thursday forced the closure of two lanes, causing significant backups and traffic delays. The incident was reported at about 8:55 a.m. on I-5 near Portland Avenue East, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The right two lanes of the interstate and the ramp to Portland Avenue East was blocked.
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
322
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy