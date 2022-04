W.F. West’s Kamy Dacus (16) throws a pitch during a game against Aberdeen in Chehalis on Thursday.

In a low-scoring affair, the W.F. West softball team upended Aberdeen at home Thursday, 3-1.

Kamy Dacus went the distance again, striking out 11 with one earned run to her name to help the Bearcats get the win. Savannah Hawkins had a home run, Dacus went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Stacey Fluetsch added an RBI on a double to help the Bearcat offense.

The Bearcats take on Rochester next on Wednesday.