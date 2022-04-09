I Ate 22 Beloved '90s Kids Snacks To See How They Are As An Adult And Some Are Still Great But Others, Not So Much

HOW WAS IT IN THE '90s: Anyone else remember these coming in glass bottles? Well, they're in plastic now, but whatever. I remember loving SoBe, particularly the fruit punch and green tea flavors. I also recall SoBe's options having unique looks, so I decided to try the bright pink one.

HOW IS IT NOW?: Yikes. From my first (and only) sip, I picked up notes of stale tea, banana-flavored medicine, and a melted strawberry smoothie. It's evident that at some point, my taste buds outgrew this liquid. It happens, just usually not so drastically! It is with great sadness that I sever ties between my mouth and SoBe.

RATING ON A SCALE OF 1–90: 5/90 (all five points are solely for looking pretty)