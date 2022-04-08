ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

No. 10 Sandy Owls Earn Two Sweeps Friday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. – The No. 10th-ranked Florida Atlantic University beach volleyball team (17-8, 6-1 in Conference USA) commenced the Paradise Invitational on a high note with two sweeps on Friday. FAU began the tournament with a 5-0 win over Palm Beach Atlantic (15-12) and followed that up with a 5-0...

Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida continues impressive performances in doubles, pummel Alabama

Graduate student McCartney Kessler gained Florida’s first singles point in a tight-knit match against Alabama sophomore Loudmilla Bencheikh. Kessler was quick to take a 4-3 advantage over No. 98 Bencheikh in the first set. Due to an unfortunate injury, Bencheikh had to retire and hand the win to the UF graduate student.
ALABAMA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators continue rolling with win over Crimson Tide

Florida’s impressive winning streak has been highlighted by the fact that its conquered in doubles in each of those matches. It appeared that the doubles streak could be in danger early Friday, with upperclassman tandem Andy Andrade and Mattias Siimar down 5-4 in what would be the deciding doubles match.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators clinch SEC regular-season title with win over Auburn

With Florida boasting such a deep and talented roster, senior Lukas Greif has struggled to get playing time this year. Greif has appeared in just two singles matches prior to Sunday, the most recent being all the way back in mid-February. This weekend, Greif made the most of his opportunity,...
AUBURN, IN
WCJB

Forest baseball team stays hot, blanks Vanguard

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Forest baseball team ran its winning streak to six on Friday, shutting out Ocala rival Vanguard, 2-0. The victory gives the Wildcats (12-2) a season series sweep of the Knights (6-7-1), having also defeated Vanguard, 7-1 back on Feb. 25. Forest only led, 1-0 in the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Oak Hall comes up short in lacrosse showdown with Bolles, 10-7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Oak Hall lacrosse team will have a lot to take away from Friday’s Top-10 clash against Bolles. Ultimately, the Eagles came away with their third straight loss. Bolles outscored Oak Hall, 7-2 in the second half to prevail in a game of scoring runs, 10-7....
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Star Banner

West Port Wolf Pack baseball falls to Lakeland

The West Port baseball team gave up three home runs and fell 14-3 at Lakeland on Saturday afternoon. WPHS (6-8), which scored a run in the first and two in the third, will visit Gainesville on Monday at 6 p.m. This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: West Port Wolf Pack baseball falls to Lakeland
LAKELAND, FL

