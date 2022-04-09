ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Nannie “Flo” Dingus

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICKELSVILLE - Nannie “Flo” Dingus, 88 of Nickelsville, known to many as Granny, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8th, 2022 in her home and surrounded by her family. She was born on October 25, 1933 to Arthur and Ruby Taylor. In addition to...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft

JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rita (Smith) Keith

NICKELSVILLE, VA -Rita (Smith) Keith passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center, on April 8, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. Tommy Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White, and Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Jean Carroll

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Donna Jean Carroll passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. She was born in Big Stone Gap, VA., and was the daughter of the late, James Clinton Carroll and Mildred Dorthula Carroll. In addition to her parents, she...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Paul “Junior” Kegley

NICKELSVILLE - Paul “Junior” Kegley, 85 of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully while in the comfort of his daughter’s home in Bristol, TN in the evening hours of Sunday April 3, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II

KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!" Dick was married...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson

CHURCH HILL – Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A graveside...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Preston Lee Franklin

Preston Lee Franklin passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Arrangements will be posted soon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
Kingsport Times-News

Jonathan Ray Woods

Jonathan Ray Woods, 60, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional. No services are scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward "Ed" Walker

BLUFF CITY - Edward "Ed" Walker, age 49, of Bluff City, passed away on April 8, 2022. Ed was born to Charles and Mildred Walker on May 13, 1972. He was a graduate of Cherokee High School. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker; maternal grandparents, Sam...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dixie Lee Bundy

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Dixie Lee Bundy, 67, of the Big Hill Community of Lee County, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. A full obituary and service schedules may be viewed at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is honored to be serving the family of Dixie...
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Blair

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Bennett

Tammy Bennett passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bennett family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Fred Blackwell Tomlinson, Jr, 87, of Kingsport, entered eternal rest Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Scott County, VA, on October 4, 1934, son of the late Fred and Elsie Tomlinson, he has resided in this area since 2003. He graduated from Bland County High School and received a bachelor’s degree while in the service. F.B. was a veteran of The Cuban Crisis, having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service and later retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard. F.B. was owner/operator of Tomlinson Christmas Tree Farm. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who loved his family, was a hard worker, and loved being outdoors with his green thumb.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Kate Adkins

KINGSPORT, TN - Helen Kate Adkins passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at her residence. A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at...
KINGSPORT, TN

