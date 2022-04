Sherman Kay Benton, age 67, was called to Heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, April 8, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Long’s Bend Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.

