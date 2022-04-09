ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

BOSTON BRUINS SIGN OHIO STATE FORWARD TO ELC

markerzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team announced today it has agreed to terms with Ohio State...

www.markerzone.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
markerzone.com

COLBY WILLIAMS AND TYCE THOMPSON COMBINE FOR A SLUGFEST IN THE AHL

A game between the Belleville Senators and Utica Comets of the AHL led to a hard fought battle between two of the players on the ice. Late in the first period, the Sens' Colby Williams and the Comets' Tyce Thompson start taking whacks at each other near Belleville's net. The two then dropped the gloves for a wild, fast-paced fight where fists were flying. Personally, I give Williams the win on this one for landing more strikes and getting the take down at the end. Great tilt!
BELLEVILLE, IL
markerzone.com

MARC METHOT POSTS MESSAGES HE RECEIVED FROM SALTY MAPLE LEAF FANS

Since retiring from the NHL after playing for 13 seasons, Marc Methot moved on to be on part of the Wally and Methot Show, a hockey podcast that features him and Brent Wallace. A recent "hot take" caused Methot to catch a lot of flak from fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and some messages he posted on Saturday shows they didn't hold back at all, going as far as to challenge him to a fight.
NHL
HURRICANES CAPTAIN JORDAN STAAL SET A UNIQUE NHL RECORD ON SUNDAY (W/VIDEO)

The Carolina Hurricanes won their 47th game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, with captain Jordan Staal playing a huge role. Staal, 33, recorded three goals during Sunday's 5-2 win, and he set the NHL record for most days between hat-tricks at 4,989. Prior to Sunday, Staal's last hat-trick came on October 11th, 2008 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 9TH

A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

DARCY KUEMPER SETS PERSONAL BEST AS AVALANCHE TOP OILERS

Darcy Kuemper was a human highlight reel last night as he set a personal record for saves in a single match with 49, including 11 in overtime. The Oilers kind of need wins right now & with all their offensive firepower, Kuemper still kept them at bay. Here are a...
DENVER, CO
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Warriors Defeat Flyers in Season Opener

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys outdoor track team opened its season against the Warriors of Brookline High Friday afternoon, April 8 at Bowditch Field. Framingham is now 0-1 this season, with Wellesley High scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. at Bowditch Field. Framingham senior Elijah Fevrier...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CANADIENS INVITE YOUNG FAN TO UPCOMING GAME ON SATURDAY NIGHT

On Saturday night, Nick Suzuki went to throw a puck to a young fan during warmups, only to have the fan miss the catch and take the puck to his face. Fortunately, all was okay, and Suzuki made sure to not only take a photo with the young boy, but give him a stick as well.
NHL
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State’s Moran Tosses No-Hitter

BRIDGEWATER – Junior pitcher Ally Moran tossed a no hitter in game one as the Framingham State University softball team split a pair of games with Bridgewater State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader at Alumni Field on Saturday, April 9. Behind Moran’s dominance in the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
markerzone.com

EVGENI MALKIN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION BY NHL'S DOPS (W/VIDEO EXPLANATION)

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday night that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum at the end of the second period during Sunday's tilt between Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

OWEN POWER GETS A VERY WARM WELCOME FROM HIS TEAMMATES (VIDEO)

It seems Buffalo Sabres fans aren't the only ones excited that 2021 first overall draft pick Owen Power has decided to turn pro. At practice Monday, Power was asked to lead the stretch and received a very warm welcome from his teammates as they cheered him on and banged their sticks on the ice.
NHL
markerzone.com

PENGUINS FORWARD EVGENI MALKIN TO HAVE A HEARING WITH DOPS (W/VIDEO)

The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. At the end of the second period during Sunday's game, Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum, which saw the Penguins...
NASHVILLE, TN

