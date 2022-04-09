BOSTON BRUINS SIGN OHIO STATE FORWARD TO ELC

NFL star Dwayne Haskins shared a final social media post talking about being "at peace" just hours before he died. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. On Friday, Haskins shared his final post on his Instagram story, a...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
A game between the Belleville Senators and Utica Comets of the AHL led to a hard fought battle between two of the players on the ice. Late in the first period, the Sens' Colby Williams and the Comets' Tyce Thompson start taking whacks at each other near Belleville's net. The two then dropped the gloves for a wild, fast-paced fight where fists were flying. Personally, I give Williams the win on this one for landing more strikes and getting the take down at the end. Great tilt!
Since retiring from the NHL after playing for 13 seasons, Marc Methot moved on to be on part of the Wally and Methot Show, a hockey podcast that features him and Brent Wallace. A recent "hot take" caused Methot to catch a lot of flak from fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and some messages he posted on Saturday shows they didn't hold back at all, going as far as to challenge him to a fight.
Dryden McKay was an incredible goaltender at the college level. Elite would be a fitting description. The first goaltender to be deemed college hockey's best player since a guy named Ryan Miller (heard of him?), one would think NHL clubs would be all over him. However, that may not be...
The Carolina Hurricanes won their 47th game of the 2021-22 season on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, with captain Jordan Staal playing a huge role. Staal, 33, recorded three goals during Sunday's 5-2 win, and he set the NHL record for most days between hat-tricks at 4,989. Prior to Sunday, Staal's last hat-trick came on October 11th, 2008 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ever since they traded away Nic Deslauriers & Josh Manson, the Anaheim Ducks get pushed around more than they would like. Deslauriers & Manson combined for most of the Ducks' toughness, so while guys like Zegras & Terry "skill it up," they are vulnerable to rough play. Ryan Getzlaf appears...
A pair of spots in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are up for grabs on Saturday, as the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs can join the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes who have already punched their ticket. New York and Toronto have three different ways each that they...
PEABODY — The Peabody girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the season Monday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium, knocking off Beverly by a score of 14-10 in a
Darcy Kuemper was a human highlight reel last night as he set a personal record for saves in a single match with 49, including 11 in overtime. The Oilers kind of need wins right now & with all their offensive firepower, Kuemper still kept them at bay. Here are a...
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys outdoor track team opened its season against the Warriors of Brookline High Friday afternoon, April 8 at Bowditch Field. Framingham is now 0-1 this season, with Wellesley High scheduled for Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. at Bowditch Field. Framingham senior Elijah Fevrier...
The NCAA Championship game between Minnesota State & Denver University concluded last night & it was hectic. After dominating the first 40 minutes, maintaining 1-0 lead scored by Sam Morton (video to follow), the Mavericks looked poised to win it all. However, the Pioneers from Denver are not a program...
On Saturday night, Nick Suzuki went to throw a puck to a young fan during warmups, only to have the fan miss the catch and take the puck to his face. Fortunately, all was okay, and Suzuki made sure to not only take a photo with the young boy, but give him a stick as well.
BRIDGEWATER – Junior pitcher Ally Moran tossed a no hitter in game one as the Framingham State University softball team split a pair of games with Bridgewater State in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) doubleheader at Alumni Field on Saturday, April 9. Behind Moran’s dominance in the...
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday night that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum at the end of the second period during Sunday's tilt between Pittsburgh...
It seems Buffalo Sabres fans aren't the only ones excited that 2021 first overall draft pick Owen Power has decided to turn pro. At practice Monday, Power was asked to lead the stretch and received a very warm welcome from his teammates as they cheered him on and banged their sticks on the ice.
The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday that Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing for cross-checking Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki. At the end of the second period during Sunday's game, Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a scrum, which saw the Penguins...
DARTMOUTH — Seamus Marshall has baseball memories going back to when he was three years old. "I remember always having a ball or a bat in my hands," said Marshall, a senior pitcher/first baseman for Bishop Stang. "Baseball has always been my favorite sport. I love to watch it and play it."
Sidney Crosby continues to slay milestone after milestone as he hits 1,400 career points. The play came on a beautiful setup by Rickard Rakell, who found Sid right by the side of the net for a quick tap in:
