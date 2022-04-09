BOSTON BRUINS SIGN OHIO STATE FORWARD TO ELC

A game between the Belleville Senators and Utica Comets of the AHL led to a hard fought battle between two of the players on the ice. Late in the first period, the Sens' Colby Williams and the Comets' Tyce Thompson start taking whacks at each other near Belleville's net. The two then dropped the gloves for a wild, fast-paced fight where fists were flying. Personally, I give Williams the win on this one for landing more strikes and getting the take down at the end. Great tilt!

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO