ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez posts ‘special story,’ an engagement ring

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there....

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
purewow.com

Jennifer Lopez Announces That She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged

Only a couple months ago, Jennifer Lopez was singing “Marry me, marry me. Say yes!” in her hit movie, Marry Me, and now it looks like that fiction has become a reality. Late last night, the 52-year-old singer shared a mysterious video to her Twitter account, which was captioned, “Major announcement!!!! http://OnTheJLo.com.” In the clip, J.Lo says, “So I have a really exciting and special story to share. So if you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. I don't know if you guys know what that is, but it is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one's definitely...on the J.Lo.” Lopez also added a diamond ring emoji next to her name on her Twitter profile.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Jennifer Lopez Songs

Jennifer Lopez is a triple threat. She can sing, dance, and act. She’s also a very successful businesswoman and often stunning on red carpets for her many artistic creations. And Lopez, along with singer Shakira, provided one of the most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory. But...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Ring#Ap
WFMZ-TV Online

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000. The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Gazes At Jennifer Lopez During iHeart Music Awards

"L" is for the way you look at me ... so says Jennifer Lopez as BF Ben Affleck longingly admires her during the singer's acceptance speech. J Lo was onstage at the iHeart Music Awards Tuesday night, accepting this year's Icon Award. While thanking her fans for their support over the years, the crowd went nuts, including Ben -- with his 10-year-old son Samuel and her 14-year-old daughter Emme by his side.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy