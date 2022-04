On a miserable cold-weather day marked by stretches of hail and rain, there were still folks watching from the stands at Riverside’s Chuck Kotuby Track as the Beaver County Track and Field Championships came to an end on Saturday. The final event — the 1600-meter relay — is a Riverside specialty that the Panthers rarely, if ever, lose. But on the last lap, Blackhawk made it a challenge and Riverside’s Ty Fluharty actually fell behind by a...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO