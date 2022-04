Calgary presented a tough matchup for Seattle, coming into Climate Pledge Arena with the best record in the Pacific Division. The Kraken were able to challenge early, but fell down by one goal as the first period ended and were unable to claw back. Special teams continued to factor into the game. The Kraken penalty kill suppressed Calgary's lethal power play in all but one chance (that came as the penalty expired). On the other end of the spectrum, Seattle's power play had been looking for more opportunities, having just one power play in six of their last seven games. But while the team drew five penalties, including two in quick fashion that resulted in almost a minute of 5-on-3 play, the Kraken power play was unable to score.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO