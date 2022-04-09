ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge Signals Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidacy Challenge Likely to Proceed

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Republican lawmaker's lawyer warned the court that a ruling against her could lead to challenges against Trump's fitness for office...

2d ago

She ran on a platform of violence, and was elected. Georgia’s 14th district put her in office after she suggested prominent Democrats be killed. I find what she says to be offensive and loaded with hate. Hopefully when she is gone, Georgia won’t send another”Peach”.

2d ago

Yep they forget the 14th and only think about the first amendment of the constitution. Gaetz, MTG, cawthorn, Trump, Gosar to name a few that violated it in my opinion.

2d ago

Totally unbelievable to me, that her lawyers stated, "She has never encouraged political violence and never will." It doesn't sound like they know their client very well. She even did a speech on her FB page saying that Pelosi committed "treason", and the punishment should be death. Why? Because Pelosi disagreed with Trump on some of his immigration policies. That isn't treason. MTG was tossed from being on 2 House committees for her "racist and violent rhetoric"...do her lawyers not know this?

CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
ARKANSAS STATE
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joe Manchin seen swiping on iPad while Marjorie Taylor Greene looks for phone during Zelensky’s speech

As Ukraine’s embattled president spoke to the United States Congress, some lawmakers appeared more captivated by their devices than by the address.In one viral video clip, Senator Joe Manchin swiped on his iPad as Volodymyr Zelensky spoke. In another, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared not to participate in a standing ovation for the Ukrainian leader, instead rooting around for her phone.In the video of Mr Manchin, Mr Zelensky can be heard begging Congress for help fending off the Russian invasion.“We are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” the Ukrainian leader says,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
