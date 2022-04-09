ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

Palm Bay Man Killed, Another Injured After I-95 Crash Saturday Morning in South Brevard

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – A 37-year-old Palm Bay man died Saturday morning after the pickup truck he was driving flipped multiple times on I-95...

