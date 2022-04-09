ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB, former OSU standout dead at 24

By Josh Frketic
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car accident according to his agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media.

Haskins’s agent says he was hit by a car in Southern Florida.

Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh.

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

Haskins was just 24 years old

