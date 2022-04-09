ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Malcolm Brogdon Emerging As Hot Name In NBA Trade Rumors

By Grant Afseth
NBA Analysis Network
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was assumed for much of the season that Myles Turner would be...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 1

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Major Offseason Targets For Trail Blazers To Monitor

The Portland Trail Blazers are precisely where they were expected to be. Where is that? Near the bottom of the Western Conference as they maximize their positioning in the 2022 NBA Draft. Coming into the season, there was not much hope for this Blazers’ team, and treating CJ McCollum was...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Analysis Network

3 Potential Frank Vogel Replacements For Lakers To Monitor

With how much the Los Angeles Lakers struggled this NBA season, changes are on the way. The firing of Frank Vogel has already been reported as being set to take place on Monday — sparking what will be the start of significant change. Vogel will quickly become one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Luka Doncic Suffers Injury: NBA World Reacts

The last thing you want to see on the final day of the NBA’s regular season is a injury to one of the league’s best players, but that’s what happened on Sunday night. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic left Sunday night’s game with a lower-leg injury. Doncic was holding his calf before getting helped off the floor and into the locker room.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages To Land Knicks A Needed Star

The Big Apple provides one of the biggest stages for the NBA’s stars to shine. Unfortunately, the New York Knicks don’t have many of them on their current roster. Last season, Julius Randle had the appearance of one. Unfortunately, he regressed considerably in 2021-22. The big man’s scoring has dropped from 24.1 points per game to 20.1. His three-point accuracy has particularly plummeted, connecting on 41.1% of his tries last season and only 30.8% this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Myles Turner
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid and James Harden's Playing Status vs. Pistons

As the Philadelphia 76ers enter the final matchup of the 2021-2022 regular season, the team will look slightly different as some key players will get the night off. Going into the matchup, the Sixers ruled out the veteran backup power forward, Georges Niang. As Niang's been battling Patella Tendinopathy in his left knee, the veteran missed Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, Sixers Bounce Back With Dominant Win vs. Pacers

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers opened up the final week of their regular season with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Knowing they were guaranteed to make the playoffs this season, the Sixers didn't apply too much pressure on themselves in Indiana, and it paid off. After knocking down...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ lineup gives Celtics clear path to No. 2 seed over Bucks

The final day of the NBA regular season has arrived, and for multiple teams, there is still much to play for today. For the Memphis Grizzlies, they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. After their road matchup against the Boston Celtics, they will keep a close watch on the upcoming NBA play-in tournament to see on which team will end up being slotted in as the No. 7 seed.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Mark Jackson Suggested As Potential Head Coach For Lakers

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ regular season finale against the Denver Nuggets, it was reported that Frank Vogel would be fired as the team’s head coach. Even though he led them to an NBA Finals victory just two years ago, Vogel could not keep his job. Now, with a widespread search about to begin, the name Mark Jackson has been mentioned as a potential candidate to watch.
NBA
NESN

Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Al Horford to Play Sunday vs. Grizz

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will play in the team’s season finale against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both Tatum and Horford were held out of Boston’s last contest versus the Milwaukee Bucks for rest purposes – a 127-121 Celtics loss.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy