If you're looking to book a trip for the summer, you might find it easier to get around if you're flashing one of the most powerful passports in the world. The Henley Passport Index just released its rankings for the spring of 2022, and there's a good mix of North American, Asian and European countries at the top of the pile. It's definitely worth a look if you're planning to go abroad this year, especially if you've got the option of travelling under more than one passport.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO