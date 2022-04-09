ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art on theMART returns with 2022 programing

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Art on TheMART returns this weekend with 2022 programming 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – A large crowd and projections on the river-façade mean one thing. "Art on theMART" is back.

Saturday is the premiere of 2022 programming featuring a spotlight on climate change.

Projections start at 8:30 p.m. along the Chicago Riverwalk, between Wells and Franklin.

You can view projections from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. every night through June 29.

If you can't make it in person, you can view the show from home by visiting Art on theMART's Facebook page.

Related
Pantagraph

Art on theMart to focus on climate change, Chicago dance for spring

CHICAGO - This year, Chicago’s downtown Riverwalk will see climate change-themed projections light up the night as Art on theMart returns with its spring 2022 programming, presented in partnership with Shedd Aquarium. Cynthia Noble, executive director of Art on theMart, said the program “will amplify the artists’ expressions about the beauty and fragility of the natural environment.” It also commemorates 2022′s Year of Chicago Dance.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum programs are back

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum is welcoming guests back to some normalcy. Check out some of the events they have coming up this spring. "Art in Bloom is the kick-off of spring at the Milwaukee Art Museum," said Courtney Kihslinger, director of events. The extravagant floral event is one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KMOV

Art Hill Film Series returning in July

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Art Hill Film Series will return in July and you can vote on what movies you want to see. This year’s theme is sports, a nod to an upcoming St. Louis Art Museum Exhibit called “Catching the Moment.” The museum has posted a survey on its Facebook page, where you can vote on the final movie in the film series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sioux City Journal

Legendary bluesman Lil' Ed returning to Vangarde Arts

When calling Lil' Ed Williams' cellphone, you'll get a voice message in which the veteran bluesman gives out a welcoming "Hello!" A fraction of a second later, the voice will ask incredulously, "Who do you wanna talk to?" before ending with a raucous laugh. "Gotcha!" Lil' Ed's message would conclude,...
MUSIC
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago's Adopt-a-Thon is underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Friday, you can make a difference for pets in the Chicago area. PAWS Chicago's spring Adopt-a-Thon is underway.  The event is meant to help clear out the shelter as much as possible to make room for all the incoming kittens and puppies. "Within our program we have hundreds of pets at any given time usually at the adoption center, about a hundred a week," Susanna Homan of PAWS Chicago said,  The medical center, which is a full service hospital, has a couple hundred pets and then there are about 300 more pets in foster care waiting...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

