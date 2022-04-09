Miracle Escape For Brooklyn Dad Marco Diaz And His 2 Kids After Car Hits Them on NYC Sidewalk

NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is searching for two suspects caught on video violently mugging a man in Brooklyn. It happened April 4 at 4:15 a.m. at 67th Street and 15th Avenue. Surveillance video shows the victim walking down the street using his phone when the two suspects approach him from behind. One runs up and puts the victim in a chokehold, dragging him to the ground. The two then begin punching and kicking the victim, and one suspect hit him with a glass bottle, police said. The suspects got away with the victim's cell phone and $100. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

