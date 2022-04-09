ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

BTS's V channels his inner rockstar while fans get creative to catch his attention on Day 1 of the PTD Las Vegas concert

By YeontanNews
allkpop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 9 KST, BTS began their highly-anticipated 4-day 'Permission to Dance' Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium. Before the concert even began, Kim Taehyung was already attracting attention for the fan support projects at the venue. Nine giant pillars surrounding Allegiant Stadium featured screens broadcasting V's image for...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

BTS in Las Vegas: How much are tickets?

World-famous K-pop band BTS has made a habit of spreading out their concerts, which leaves fans scrambling for tickets. Up next for them is a brief four-show stint at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16 that promptly sold out on Ticketmaster once inventory became available. Luckily,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elite Daily

BTS' Jin Will Have "Limited" Involvement In Their Las Vegas Shows

BTS is hitting Las Vegas in celebration of their Permission To Dance concerts. The group is kicking off their mini-residency on April 8; however, it will look a little different than the previous legs of their show. As Billboard reported, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music said in a statement on Weverse that Jin’s involvement throughout the group’s concerts will be “limited.” This is due to Jin recently injuring tendons in his left index finger, which required surgery. Following the procedure, Big Hit said Jin’s doctor recommend he refrain from movement that could further hurt his finger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kst#Rockstar#Concert#Chinese#Kimtaehyungbar#Itstetrisbish
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Aerosmith Rolls Out 2022 ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Vegas Dates

Aerosmith will resume its Las Vegas “Deuces Are Wild” residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, beginning June 17th, with a total of 24 dates played before the end of 2022. General on sale tickets starting at $75 go on sale on Thursday, March 31st at 10 a.m. PT.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Fox News

Phil Collins bids emotional farewell to fans at his final concert

Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert ever amid his ongoing health issues. Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London's 02 Saturday evening. Collins, 71, performed the show sitting down and quipped to the crowd he will now need to find a real job, the Daily Mail reported.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Tour K-Pop’s All-New Headquarters—It’s Stunning

K-pop, which is short for Korean popular music, is a genre that wields a power few in the world experience. Consider the fact that in 2020, K-pop contributed over $5 billion to the South Korean gross domestic product (GDP), while also garnering more than 566 million views on a single YouTube music video (as iKON's song Love Scenario did). And it’s because of this unfathomable stardom that K-Pop’s biggest bands—iKON and Big Bang—need a bigger and better central hub to outsource their precious commodity around the globe. Last week, that finally happened. The Dutch firm UNStudio completed a stunning headquarters for YG Entertainment, one of the top three production companies of K-pop in South Korea. And true to form, the building is shaped to mimic the product they create. “The design for the building is inspired by the music industry, which is why we wanted to create something of an urban speaker,” says Ben van Berkel, founder and principal architect at UNStudio. “It is designed to be more reminiscent of a product than a building.”
MUSIC
KTLA

Doobie Brothers talk tour and upcoming Vegas shows

Michael McDonald and Tom Johnston, two members of the legendary Grammy-winning group The Doobie Brothers, joined us live to talk about their 50th Anniversary Tour and their upcoming shows in Las Vegas. The four-time Grammy winners were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.  They will be performing at the Zappos […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

How to Buy Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour is expected to be one of the hottest events of the summer. The pop star will travel across the globe, starting in July, in support of her sixth studio album “Chromatica.” Gaga initially planned to go on tour immediately following the album’s 2020 release but, like many performers, postponed the tour due to COVID. The singer announced the rescheduled dates last week, with shows set for dozens of cities such...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

BTS Jimin Makeup: Why Fans Love His Subtle Smokey Eye Look

Fans always praise and adore the eye makeup of BTS Jimin. Allure once said that BTS Jimin has continued his reign as the “King of Smokey Eye Makeup.” This only goes to show how this kind of look has always been loved and adored, especially on the K-pop idol.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy