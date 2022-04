Each week, join author and energy healer Natasha Levinger as she reads the communal energy to predict what's in store for us in the days ahead. When I deliver the energy every week and see that it isn't the cheeriest, sometimes I feel compelled to sugarcoat it. I want to say, "But wait! It's OK—look over there!" And the truth is, it is OK. Perhaps the most transformative lesson I've learned is that when we welcome whatever is happening as it is, without trying to change it, we can move through our lives with so much more ease.

MEDITATION ・ 6 HOURS AGO