Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Ralph Hasenhüttl says his side lacked 'everything' in heavy defeat

There is plenty of intrigue all around the Premier League as the final weeks of a long season approach us. The top four race is still open but the field is narrowing.Arsenal appeared to be cruising towards their first Champions League campaign in five years but a spate of injuries to a small squad and consecutive defeats have suddenly opened things up.Tottenham have risen above their old rivals and finally appear to be finding some consistency under Antonio Conte, with the January arrivals of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur impressing, while Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in form.Much could...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO