$10.1 billion (€9.1 billion) pledged in new grants and loans as part of the Stand Up for Ukraine Event to support those who have had to flee their homes in Ukraine

 2 days ago
$4.6 billion (€ 4.1 billion) in grants and $5.5 billion (€ 5 billion) in loans will support refugee efforts in Ukraine and other European countries in providing accommodation and economic security, as well as support for grassroots organizations and UN agencies working with refugees and internally displaced...

