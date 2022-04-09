USDA Commodity Distribution for Hickman County

This week, U.S. Agriculture Sec. Tom Vilsack declared a disaster for Florida agriculture hit by a freeze in January. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found that Broward, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, St. Lucie and Sarasota Counties were primarily impacted by the cold weather. The USDA included Brevard, Charlotte, Lake, Lee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas and Sumter Counties in the disaster due to their being contagious to the primary counties.
Comments / 0