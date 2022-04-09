USDA Commodity Distribution for Hickman County

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Washington County is inviting you to stop by for a visit. The county’s tourism and promotion agency is distributing a $200,000 grant for various projects. The Bradford House Historical Association, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, and the Washington Wild Things are all getting funding from these grants. “Hopefully our efforts are able to tap into the counties and other regions and if someone never experienced us, hopefully, our advertising efforts someone will say, ‘this looks like a lot of fun,'” said Tony Buccilli, the GM and President of the Washington Wild Things. “Tourism in Washington County is an over $700 million a year business and employs about 6,000 people so it’s very important for us to keep investing in that and make sure industry strong and also too as we continue to recover from the pandemic, make sure people are aware of Washington County and our great tourism assets,” said Jeff Kotula, President of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency. The money for grants is funded by the county’s hotel tax.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO