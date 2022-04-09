ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 12 soldiers coming home – official

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

(Reuters) – Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, the third such...

kdal610.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia asks China for weapons, US claims as Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled

Russia has asked China for weapons and financial aid following its invasion of Ukraine, reports suggest, with the White House said to be concerned Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian forces defend their country.Several US officials, who spoke to the Financial Times and The Washington Post, refused to disclose what kind of military equipment or financial support Moscow had requested, citing fears such information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence was gathered.US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is due to meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, warned China that it would...
Reuters

Chechen leader Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

(Reuters) - Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he had travelled into Ukraine to meet Chechen troops attacking Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the...
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss threatens to go after Putin following claims Ukrainian troops were hit by substance dropped from a drone that left them unable to breathe - just as Zelensky warned Moscow plans to use them

Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
The Independent

Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder

A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
