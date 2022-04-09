Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again

Warning: Spoilers about the last episode of The Dropout ahead. Late in "Lizzy," the eighth and final episode of Hulu's series about the fall of the blood-testing startup Theranos, Holmes has seen the company collapse in the wake of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal. She has broken up with her boyfriend and second in command, Sunny Balwani, as the two prepare to try to put the blame on each other. But the CEO, played by Amanda Seyfried, isn't slowing down: She has gotten a dog and a new boyfriend and is insistent that she is going to keep it moving. That's her plan: Keep it moving, keep it moving.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO