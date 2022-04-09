ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again

By Emma Bowman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged — again — after rekindling their romance last year, to the delight of Bennifer fans everywhere. Lopez shared the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, with a video clip of the...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

For 'Severance' star Adam Scott, there's no separation between work and home

If you could opt to completely separate your work life from your personal life, would you do it? That's the question at play in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Severance. Adam Scott stars as a man who's chosen to have a chip implanted in his brain to do just that — and to escape overwhelming grief in his life. He and his coworkers don't remember their home lives when they are at work, and don't remember what they do at the office once they leave at the end of the work day.
CELEBRITIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The tension between fear and relief in Jerrod Carmichael's new special, 'Rothaniel'

A few years ago, I met comedian Jerrod Carmichael for lunch at ABC Kitchen, near Gramercy Park in Manhattan. I was an editor on the New York Times's arts desk at the time, and we were there to chat for a profile pegged to his new HBO special Home Videos, a loose, sort of experimental collection of vignettes in which he filmed intimate, unscripted conversations with the black women and girls in his family. One of those scenes involves his mother, Cynthia, and her tumultuous relationship with his notoriously philandering father; at one point, he asks her if she's ever found women attractive, and Carmichael offhandedly mentions that he's hooked up with men.
MANHATTAN, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

'The Dropout' nails the ending – even though Elizabeth Holmes' story isn't over

Warning: Spoilers about the last episode of The Dropout ahead. Late in "Lizzy," the eighth and final episode of Hulu's series about the fall of the blood-testing startup Theranos, Holmes has seen the company collapse in the wake of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal. She has broken up with her boyfriend and second in command, Sunny Balwani, as the two prepare to try to put the blame on each other. But the CEO, played by Amanda Seyfried, isn't slowing down: She has gotten a dog and a new boyfriend and is insistent that she is going to keep it moving. That's her plan: Keep it moving, keep it moving.
TV SERIES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy