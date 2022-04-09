ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated to build up as starter

 2 days ago

Pearson (illness) will be built up as a starter after he resumed throwing Saturday, Gregor Chisholm...

Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia batting eighth on Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Tapia will start in left field on Saturday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Danny Jansen will move to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate.
MLB
Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Nate Pearson
Alec Bohm starting at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Alec Bohm as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Bohm will bat eighth and play third base while Johan Camargo takes a seat for Monday's game. Bohm has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.1 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies' Jean Segura: Prevents shutout Sunday

Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies. Segura's now gone deep in back-to-back games after knocking a ninth-inning blast off Lou Trivino on Sunday. Three of his four hits in the season's opening series went for extra bases. The veteran infielder reached base five times in those three games and scored three runs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: No longer starting Tuesday

Gallen will no longer start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. Gallen was scheduled to make his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against Houston, but Madison Bumgarner is now listed as the projected starter for Tuesday, with Merrill Kelly scheduled for Wednesday. It's not yet clear whether Gallen is dealing with an injury or whether the Diamondbacks simply chose to adjust their rotation early in the year. The right-hander managed shoulder inflammation during the offseason that delayed his spring progression, but he was expected to avoid a trip to the injured list to begin the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phillies leave Johan Camargo off Monday lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Camargo will take the afternoon off while Alec Bohm starts at third base and bats eighth in the order. Camargo is projected to make 131 more plate appearances this season according...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Working in long relief

Martin gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings of relief Sunday against the Padres. Caleb Smith gave up five runs (four earned) in just one inning, so Martin came in behind him to log bulk innings. The Diamondbacks opted to open the year with Martin in the bullpen, but he is relatively stretched out, so he could be used as a spot starter when needed.
PHOENIX, AZ
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia not in Monday lineup

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Raimel Tapia in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Tapia will sit out Monday's game while George Springer covers centerfield and Zack Collins takes a crack at designated hitter, batting eighth. Our models project Tapia to make 545...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Slated for IL stint

Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Giolito (abdomen) will "definitely" require a trip to the 10-day injured list due to a low abdominal strain, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. La Russa is optimistic that Giolito will be able to return after missing just two starts, and the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting Sunday for Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Alejandro Kirk as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirk will ride pine Sunday while Danny Jansen takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Kirk is projected to finish the season with a .250 batting average over 132 more plate...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Crosses plate twice Sunday

Wendle went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Giants. The veteran infielder accounted for both of Miami's runs on the afternoon while getting the start at shortstop and hitting sixth. Wendle is off to a quick start to his Marlins tenure, going 3-for-7 with a walk and three runs scored through two games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA

