Walworth, NY

Walworth man arrested for welfare fraud

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Police arrested a Walworth man following an investigation into fraud. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Britt Jr., 71, of Walworth...

