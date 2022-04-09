Walworth man arrested for welfare fraud

On March 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Kelsey M. Davoli, age 21, of Seneca Falls following an investigation into a reported dispute. Davoli is accused of pushing a fourteen year old in the presence of her two younger children and then calling 911 and reporting false information in regard to what occurred. Davoli was charged with three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree, both misdemeanors, one count of Disorderly Conduct and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, both violations. Davoli was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. No one was injured during the incident and orders of protection were requested for the victims.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO